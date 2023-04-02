Survivors of a retired Virginia Tech engineering professor who went missing in February announced his death in an obituary published Sunday.

Siegfried Holzer, 86, left his Christiansburg home Feb. 22 to visit a nearby store. Authorities later found the sedan he had been driving in Hardy County, West Virginia, about a three-hour drive from Christiansburg. The car had run out of gas. Ground and aerial searches turned up no sign of the alumni distinguished professor, who retired in 2002.

On March 22, human remains were found approximately 1.2 miles from the location of the car, according to the Hardy County sheriff. The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office for positive identification.

The obituary published by his family indicated Holzer's date of death as March 22. An immigrant from Austria, Holzer was an award-winning professor during his 30 years teaching at Virginia Tech.