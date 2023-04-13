A family was displaced from its Roanoke County home Wednesday night due to an electrical fire, the county fire department said.

Crews responded to the residential structure fire in the 6400 block of Poages Mill Drive in the Back Creek area at 7:46 p.m., the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said in a press release.

Units from the department's Back Creek station arrived first and saw smoke showing from the two-story house, the department said.

Two adults and two pets escaped from the home on their own, the department said. While they have been displaced and are staying with family, no injuries were reported.

The fire department said the blaze was under control within about 15 minutes of crews' arrival.

The Fire Marshal's Office found that it was caused by "an electrical arc of an exterior outlet," the department said. Damages are estimated at $20,000.