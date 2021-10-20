Family mourns loss of Roanoke County father, who died in Famous Anthony's hepatitis A outbreak

“The hepatitis A caused his death,” she said. “He had no idea it was something this serious. By the time we knew it was really serious, he was asking to go to the emergency room.”

Heston visited him in the hospital between work and caring for her children. At first, he seemed tired but was still doing well. He told her he needed to get his car’s state inspection renewed and she told him not to worry about it. The next morning, he was too weak to talk.

“That was the last conversation we had,” she said. “He got sick very suddenly. The doctors kept saying there was nothing else they could do and it was really hard to watch him suffer.”

Hamlin and his wife moved to the Roanoke area in 2017 to help Heston and be close to her seven children. The Hamlins' son, Jim Hamlin, and his daughter Samantha live in Minnesota.

Heston said her father attended all of her children's sports games, practices and school events, just like he did when she and her brother were kids.