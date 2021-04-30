Family of 3 displaced by house fire in southeast Roanoke

A family was displaced and several pets were killed Friday when a house fire broke out in southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Garden City Boulevard. First responders arrived to find smoke billowing from all sides of a single-story home.

Hoarding conditions made it difficult to stamp out the fire, officials said, but it was marked under control in 25 minutes.

A number of small pets died in the fire, authorities said, but no other injuries occurred. Two adults and a child were being assisted by the American Red Cross after being displaced.

