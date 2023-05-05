A longtime Salem distributor moved late last month to a larger space as it seeks bigger fortunes in the business of supplying products to convenience stores, restaurants and colleges.

Layman Distributing, now on Apperson Drive, paid $6.8 million to buy and equip a large warehouse for expanded operations, executive Scott Thomasson said Friday.

“Layman Distributing has a new home,” said Thomasson, vice president of sales, purchasing and warehouse operations. “It’s new and improved and we feel that this new space will allow us to not only continue to be able to service our customers but help them grow, as well as expand our footprint into new markets.”

Now serving Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina, Layman would like to add Tennessee, Kentucky and Maryland, Thomasson said. The new space measures 130,000 square feet while its former home on West Main Street had 70,000 square feet.

The company recently contracted to stock the convenience stores and snack shops at Virginia Tech, a new piece of business that Thomasson said he attributes to the bigger facility.

The company seeks to hire 40 to 45 individuals to work in all phases of the business — stockers, pickers, loaders, drivers, sales representatives, supervisors and managers, he said. Applications are being taken online.

The company, legally Layman Candy Co., opened in 1948, posted sales of $350 million in 2022 and employs 160 people, Thomasson said.

Its specialty is supplying convenience store merchandise, but the broad customer base also includes restaurants, colleges, vending services, independent grocers and non-university dining halls, he said.

The new building will house test facilities to demonstrate store merchandising strategies and potential restaurant offerings for customers. They will double as employee break areas with food available.

The company turns 75 years old this year, according to Thomasson, who said his great grandfather, W.D. Layman, started it. His grandmother Juanita Neely, W.D. Layman's daughter, is chairwoman of the board.

Thomasson's mother, Judy Ross, Neely's daughter, is president and CEO, he said. Ross and her two sisters own more than 51% of the company, he said.

In recognition of the company's planned growth and hiring and significant investment, the city of Salem, which will receive higher tax revenue, authorized a grant to the company of up to $250,000 over five years assuming the company meets annual sales growth, hiring, investment and other targets, city spokesman Mike Stevens said.

“The region’s robust workforce and access to expanding markets along I-81 will help the company serve its growing client list," said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in an announcement of Layman's relocation and expansion from the governor's office.