Family members of John Krippendorf of Salem say they have reported him missing and request the public’s help in finding him.

Krippendorf, 57, checked himself out of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem Feb. 8 during a stay to address pneumonia, said Mary Keene of Roanoke County, his sister. She considers him missing since.

The family, which has announced a $1,000 reward, asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts call Keene, whose number is (540) 588-0701. The reward will be paid for information sufficient for the family to locate and meet with him, Keene said.

Krippendorf worked stocking retail shelves, enjoyed cooking and feeding birds, and is a former member of the band Lewk Pewk & The Vomit, according to Keene. His car was found at home. He had been taken by a rescue squad to the hospital Jan. 28. He did not have his cell phone with him when he left the hospital, his sister said.

Police were notified Feb. 10, his sister said.

“We’re just about horrified about the whole situation,” Keene said Sunday.

“He was a homebody and he always checked in on the sibling chat,” Keene said of a text message thread the family uses, “and then he would call me.”

Salem police had no new information to release Sunday.