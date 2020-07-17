Family to establish grief and prevention foundation in memory of Louis Tudor

Louis Tudor's family wants to help others who are grieving the same way they are.

Tudor's wife, Jessica, and his four adult children are setting up a foundation called Tudor House, which the family says will be a place to help grief-stricken people and offer suicide prevention services. The foundation is being created in honor of Tudor, a well-known Roanoke swim coach and longtime owner of Tudor's Biscuit World, who died by suicide July 1.

Jessica Tudor said she has been overwhelmed with an outpouring of support from people, many whom she doesn't even know, who want to establish the foundation as a fitting tribute to her husband. She also has heard many stories of grief from people long silenced because of the difficulty of talking about loved ones who took their own lives.

"There is a stigma," she said. "So many people have never shared their own stories. So many people want to be included.

Christie Cundiff, a Roanoke mental health counselor and family friend, is helping the Tudors set up their foundation, which has already received nearly $25,000 in donations on a GoFundMe site at https://tinyurl.com/y57y8ozh.