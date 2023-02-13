NARROWS — A high-speed chase involving the Giles County Sheriff's Office ended with a deadly crash Saturday, Virginia State Police reported Monday.

Rebel R. Hodges, 35, of Rocky Mount was killed and his passenger, Shaddai B. Boyer, 33, of Martinsville was seriously injured in a wreck that occurred at around 2:33 a.m. Saturday, a state police news release said.

The crash occurred in western Giles County as the couple was being pursued by one or more deputies from the county sheriff's office, state police said.

State police gave no details about what led to the chase, but did say that the 1998 Chevrolet Prizm that Hodges was driving was not hit by a sheriff's office vehicle.

State police said that an investigation is ongoing, and referred questions about the pursuit to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Morgan Millirons could not be contacted Monday about the incident.

The state police news release said that Hodges and Boyer were heading west on U.S. 460 at high speed when the Prizm went off the right side of the road and into a ditch, where it turned over.

The Prizm then came back across the pavement and hit a guardrail on the left side of the road, state police said. The Prizm traveled down a hillside and came to a stop on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 460, about a half mile west of U.S. 460's intersection with Virginia 61 at Narrows.

Hodges was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. Boyer was wearing a seat belt, state police said.