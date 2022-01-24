 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal fire in Roanoke County found to be accidental

A fatal fire that destroyed a Clearbrook residence was kindled accidentally but its exact source couldn’t be determined due to the extent of the flames.

The fire, which broke out Jan. 13 in the 6600 block of Back Creek Road in Roanoke County, killed one resident who was unable to escape as well as one pet dog.

The dwelling was declared a total loss due to the scope of the damage inflicted. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated, and concluded the blaze was accidental but a more precise cause couldn’t be pinpointed with certainty.

