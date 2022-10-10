Fatal Roanoke County car accident caused by speeding, police say

Police believe speed caused the crash that killed a 20-year-old woman early Monday in Roanoke County.

County police said in a press release that Joanie Scott of Goodview died after the car wreck at 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road.

Scott was one of four people inside a 2007 Toyota Camry that was traveling east on the road. The driver lost control of the car and ran off the left side of the road, police said.

Scott was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the investigation of the crash is ongoing, but charges are pending.

East Ruritan Road was blocked to traffic, but was reopened by 10 a.m. Monday.