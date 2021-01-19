 Skip to main content
Fatal Roanoke fire accidentally started by smoking while an oxygen machine was in use, officials find
Fatal Roanoke fire accidentally started by smoking while an oxygen machine was in use, officials find

011821_larchwood_fire

The fatal fire was reported just after 6:45 p.m. Monday in northeast Roanoke.

 Alicia Petska.

A fatal fire and explosion that broke out Monday night at a northeast Roanoke house was ignited by someone smoking while using an oxygen machine, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Larchwood Street, killed one resident and sent another to the hospital, officials said.

Authorities are awaiting confirmation of the deceased's identity from the medical examiner's office.

On Monday night, first responders reported arriving to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from the one-story home. Moments later, a small explosion shattered the windows of the house.

In an update Tuesday, investigators said the fire was accidentally sparked by smoking while using oxygen.

Use of a flame near oxygen tanks is hazardous, and authorities urged other community members who use supplementary oxygen to take appropriate precautions.

