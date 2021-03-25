 Skip to main content
Fatal Roanoke wreck caused by medical emergency
A fatal weekend wreck in northeast Roanoke happened when a driver was seized by a medical emergency, according to the police and court records.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle headed south on Gus W. Nicks Boulevard veered over the center line and collided with a northbound Jeep, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in court.

A woman in the passenger seat of the first vehicle died in the crash, authorities wrote.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the collision and said it appeared that the driver experienced a medical emergency. Charges aren’t expected. No other information was immediately released.

Alicia Petska

