Fatal shooting was justified, attorneys for Roanoke County police officer say

In seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit that claims a Roanoke County police officer shot and killed an unarmed man, lawyers are asking a judge not to “second guess the split-second judgments” made in a chaotic situation.

Matthew Jennings was justified in using deadly force against a man he believed was armed and dangerous during a Nov. 26, 2021, standoff at a home in the North Lakes subdivision, according to court papers filed this week in Roanoke’s federal court.

Two years after Shawn Smith died at the scene from two gunshot wounds to his neck, his widow, Lisa Smith, filed a wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit against the officer and the Roanoke County Police Department.

The lawsuit claims that the 52-year old was unarmed and in the midst of an mental breakdown when he walked out of his house and onto a screened porch, where he spoke with police who had responded to a 911 call about a suicidal man holding a handgun to his head.

Jennings, who had taken cover near a neighbor's utility shed about 50 feet away, opened fire with a high-powered rifle after Smith pointed a strobe flashlight at him and took several steps in his direction.

“Instead of de-escalating the situation, the RCPD officers at the Smith home did everything possible to escalate it and exacerbated the mental health crisis that Shawn Smith was already suffering,” the lawsuit alleges.

But in asking a judge to dismiss the case, attorney Jennifer Royer wrote that Jennings reasonably feared that Smith was a threat to him and others.

A judge’s decision should be based on the circumstances at the instant force was used, and with the recognition that “officers on the beat are not often afforded the luxury of armchair reflection,” Royer wrote, quoting from an appellate court decision.

Although Jennings was blinded by the flashing strobe light, he believed that Smith had a gun, based on earlier reports to police and the way he was holding his hands at chest level, the response to the lawsuit states.

“If Smith had a gun — as his tactical posturing suggested — and pulled the trigger, Jennings would be dead” had he not fired when he did, Royer wrote.

After additional court filings, attorneys will make oral arguments at a hearing later this year. That will likely be followed by a written decision from the judge.

Last year, an investigation by Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan found no wrongdoing by Jennings.

At the time of the shooting, and six months later when Holohan’s finding was announced, authorities did not name Jennings in their public comments about the case. They also declined to identify him to Lisa Smith’s attorney, Terry Grimes, when told that a lawsuit was possible.

Grimes sought the name through a Freedom of Information Act request. Police denied the request. Grimes then appealed to circuit court, where the county argued that the officer was a crime victim and should not be identified.

After a judge ordered the county to release the information, Grimes filed an amended lawsuit that substituted the pseudonym “John Doe” with Jennings’ name.

The identities of seven other officers who are defendants for their roles in the case remain unknown; they are identified as John Does 1-7. Also named in the lawsuit are Roanoke County, the police department and its now-retired chief, Howard Hall.

Smith’s lawsuit alleges that police conducted a “sham investigation” of the incident, allowing Jennings to read from a typed statement during his questioning and not keeping the document afterward.

The county’s lawyers counter that an “exhaustive” investigation was followed by Holohan’s independent determination that Jennings was justified. A separate, internal probe found no policy infractions by the officer, who remains employed by the Roanoke County Police Department.

A response to the lawsuit does not address claims that Jennings was the subject of nine use-of-force reports, five of which involved him pointing his service pistol or a rifle at a person.

In a search of Smith’s house following the shooting, police did not find the handgun they believed he was holding during the standoff. But a large Bowie knife was found near his body on the screened porch, “which indicates that Smith did, in fact, possess a weapon during his encounter with Officer Jennings,” the response to the lawsuit states.

Grimes disputes that assertion.

The filing also emphasizes that Jennings asked Smith more than a dozen times to step outside of the porch and speak with police. When Smith went back into his house and later emerged with a flashlight that he pointed at Jennings, a police recording capturing the following exchange:

Jennings: Is that a flashlight or a gun?

Smith: I don’t know. You tell me. Am I pointing it at you?

Jennings: I don’t know.

Smith: Then shoot me. You got probable cause?

Jennings: Yeah, you need to drop that.

A few seconds later, Smith was dead.