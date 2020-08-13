Fate of downtown Roanoke bus station project unclear

When the wheels came off Roanoke’s plan to build a new bus station, city leaders were faced with the question: “What next?”
Right now, the answers aren’t clear.
The proposed bus station hit a roadblock Wednesday when the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied to grant the project a special exception that the city needed in order to build the facility along Salem and Norfolk avenues.
More than a year and a half of planning and designs, as well as a proposed major redevelopment of the current Campbell Court bus station, came to a screeching halt.
“We are very disappointed,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who refrained from commenting further until city leaders had explored options for what to do next.
The city had selected a large parking lot sandwiched between Salem and Norfolk avenues, just in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, as its preferred spot for the station. The new facility would have included space for Valley Metro’s local buses as well as a Greyhound bus line terminal. Downtown is zoned to house a bus station, but a special exception was needed to actually start construction.
Following the denial of that exception, the city has a few options. It could start the process over and search for a new spot or it could appeal the board’s decision in Roanoke Circuit Court.
Roanoke Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall said Wednesday that that city staff had not had time “to digest that option or [consider] the vitality of that option” of going to court.
Stovall said he was surprised with the board’s decision to reject the special exception. He believed that city staff and designers had presented a solid case to the board.
“We had a sound application and supporting documents … in comporting with the special exception,” Stovall said. “While the outcome [of the board’s vote] is never guaranteed, I am disappointed and surprised.”
Residents and those in business along the Salem Avenue were elated with the outcome.
Glenn Gilmer, who is the property manager and a resident at the Lofts at West Station located on Salem Avenue, was one of 16 people who spoke in opposition to the bus station during Wednesday’s video meeting. He said he was not surprised at the board’s 5-2 vote to deny the special exception.
“I knew that if they were truly listening to us, that there wouldn’t be any way anyone could vote ‘yay,’” Gilmer said on Thursday. Opponents told the board that an open-air bus station with two buildings and 16 city buses coming and going would be incompatible with the neighborhood.
That area of Salem Avenue has seen a transition from being a mostly light industrial section of the city, once lined with small manufacturers and auto dealerships, into a residential section where apartments and restaurants fill former warehouse spaces.
The city’s plan to build a new bus station along Salem and Norfolk avenues was met with immediate resistance from neighboring residents and business owners when it was announced in January 2019.
Developer Bill Chapman owns several of the buildings in that neighborhood, which include structures that house Beamer’s 25 restaurant, Tuco’s Taqueria, Big Lick Brewing Co., as well as living spaces at the Lofts at West Station and Fulton Motor Lofts. He has been one of the leaders of the opposition to the bus station, but he declined to comment on the Board of Zoning Appeals vote when reached Thursday.
Another major component of the city’s plan is a major redevelopment of the current Campbell Court facility, a project that cannot begin until the bus station moves out. The fate of those plans was also unclear following the board’s vote.
One thing that city leaders and opponents to the Salem Avenue location do seem to agree on is that a new bus facility is needed.
“Campbell Court is nearing the end of its useful life,” Stovall said. “Our primary target is to have a quality facility for the transit system.”
Gilmer said that the Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association wants a new bus station, but just not where the city wanted to build it.
“One thing I want to stress is that we’re all for the other two parts of the project,” he said. “We’re all for a new bus station and we’re all for the renovation of Campbell Court. We don’t want it placed in a historic district that’s primarily residential. There are numerous empty parking lots or derelict buildings where a bus station could be built.”
