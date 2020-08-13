Fate of downtown Roanoke bus station project unclear

Roanoke Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall said Wednesday that that city staff had not had time “to digest that option or [consider] the vitality of that option” of going to court.

Stovall said he was surprised with the board’s decision to reject the special exception. He believed that city staff and designers had presented a solid case to the board.

“We had a sound application and supporting documents … in comporting with the special exception,” Stovall said. “While the outcome [of the board’s vote] is never guaranteed, I am disappointed and surprised.”

Residents and those in business along the Salem Avenue were elated with the outcome.

Glenn Gilmer, who is the property manager and a resident at the Lofts at West Station located on Salem Avenue, was one of 16 people who spoke in opposition to the bus station during Wednesday’s video meeting. He said he was not surprised at the board’s 5-2 vote to deny the special exception.

“I knew that if they were truly listening to us, that there wouldn’t be any way anyone could vote ‘yay,’” Gilmer said on Thursday. Opponents told the board that an open-air bus station with two buildings and 16 city buses coming and going would be incompatible with the neighborhood.