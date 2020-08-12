You are the owner of this article.
February house fire in Roanoke found to be accidental
A house fire in February was accidentally sparked by smoking near oxygen equipment, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, reported Feb. 13 in the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, had extinguished on its own when first responders arrived. Crews discovered an occupant deceased inside the house.

Neighbors said the resident was an elderly woman who lived alone. Investigators determined the person had died of natural causes prior to the fire.

The fire department said it doesn’t plan to release the person’s name at the request of relatives.

