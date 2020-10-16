 Skip to main content
Federal court delays stream crossings for Mountain Valley Pipeline
Federal court delays stream crossings for Mountain Valley Pipeline

The on-again, off-again pace of building the Mountain Valley Pipeline is off again.

A temporary administrative stay of stream-crossing permits was issued Friday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a brief order, the court said the temporary stay — which was requested Thursday by conservation groups concerned about the project’s effect on the environment — will remain in effect until it has time to consider a full stay that was sought earlier.

“Our streams and wetlands get at least a temporary reprieve from MVP’s destruction,” said David Sligh of Wild Virginia, one of eight environmental groups fighting the pipeline.

After the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reissued the permits Sept. 25, Mountain Valley said it would resume construction “in the coming days.” It was not immediately clear what impact the stay would have on other parts of construction.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

