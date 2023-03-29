A federal appeals court upheld a decision Wednesday that allows the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline to cross 236 remaining streams and wetlands in Virginia.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found no reason to disturb a water quality certification granted in December 2021 by the State Water Control Board and the Department of Environmental Quality.

A lawsuit by environmental groups had argued that the board and DEQ acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” by failing to do three things: consider alternative water crossings for the 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline, verify whether each crossing was the least damaging option and properly assess whether the pipeline complies with water quality standards.

“There is evidence in the record which indicates that the agencies did not simply ‘rubber stamp” MVP’s proposed crossing methods,” the court held in rejecting all three arguments.

Mountain Valley has previously had a number of permits thrown out by the Fourth Circuit. The private venture is currently awaiting new approvals from state and federal agencies before completing a 303-mile pipeline that starts in northern West Virginia, runs though the New River and Roanoke valleys and connects with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line.

This story will be updated.