Federal grants awarded to New River Valley projects

Funding is being awarded toward an effort to expand the New River Water Trail in Giles County.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced this past week that just under $32,940 will go to the Fairlawn-based New River Valley Regional Commission for the New River Water Trail expansion strategic plan.

The grant is part of more than $3.9 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s federally funded Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative.

The New River project will form a plan to cultivate the natural assets around the regional waterway, according to the governor’s announcement. The goal will be to increase talent attraction, tourism and job growth with the aid of improvements to river accessibility and trail signage. The project will also provide a market analysis of user groups and potential partners and design a trail marketing plan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said a longer-term goal is to eventually bring the trail’s current features to Radford and parts of Montgomery County.