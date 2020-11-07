Federal grants awarded to New River Valley projects

Funding is being awarded toward an effort to expand the New River Water Trail in Giles County.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced this past week that just under $32,940 will go to the Fairlawn-based New River Valley Regional Commission for the New River Water Trail expansion strategic plan.
The grant is part of more than $3.9 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s federally funded Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative.
The New River project will form a plan to cultivate the natural assets around the regional waterway, according to the governor’s announcement. The goal will be to increase talent attraction, tourism and job growth with the aid of improvements to river accessibility and trail signage. The project will also provide a market analysis of user groups and potential partners and design a trail marketing plan.
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said a longer-term goal is to eventually bring the trail’s current features to Radford and parts of Montgomery County.
“If you … use this river, we will provide you with information along the way, so you can explore off the river,” said Fijalkowski, who also serves on the New River Valley Regional Commission board. “It’s going to be a draw for tourism that brings more money into our region.”
Kevin Byrd, the New River Valley Regional Commission’s executive director, wrote in an email: “The process will identify any new boat ramps needed and/or improvements to existing ramps, along with signage at the ramps to match what currently exists in Giles County. We will also develop a marketing plan to promote the significant outdoor recreation asset.”
Currently 37 miles, the water trail flows through Giles County. In addition to river activities such as fishing, swimming and rafting, the project provides connections to hiking trails, wildlife viewing and local lodging and dining establishments.
Another chunk of the recent Appalachian Regional Commission grant, $1.4 million, is also going toward the New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Area Consortium Board in Radford. The grant is for the Pathways to a Strong and Healthy Region project, an initiative to help people with substance abuse disorders.
The project will serve 350 workers in recovery, 30 workers in the health care and human services fields and 150 businesses.
