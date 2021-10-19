Federal judge in Roanoke pointedly questions attorneys on both sides of Carilion insurance case

The pandemic has caused a flood of legal battles between insurance companies and their policyholders, and Urbanski noted that he is seeing cases from around the country.

Richeimer said that a majority of the opinions have gone AGLIC’s way, and included dozens of them in legal briefs filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

But in two recent cases, judges denied motions to dismiss lawsuits that were similar to the one filed by Carilion. Urbanski asked why he should not follow the example of U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles of North Carolina, who recently ruled that a health care system had adequately alleged physical losses that were not excluded by AGLIC’s policy, at least in the case’s early stages.

“She’s really smart,” Urbanski said. “I have a great deal of respect for her opinions.”

If Urbanski were to deny the motion to dismiss, it would allow parties to obtain more information through the discovery process. A trial in the case is currently set for September 2022.

Carilion filed suit in March, saying that AGLIC had failed to cover losses amounting to more than $150 million, much of it from elective surgeries that were postponed and patients who stayed home for months rather than seek treatment for more minor ailments.