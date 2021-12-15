 Skip to main content
Federal lawsuit leads to new policy on overtime pay for Roanoke firefighters

Long live Roanoke’s 1884 seal

Three Roanoke firefighters who claimed they were denied overtime pay by the city have been compensated under a new policy.

Kyle Inman, James Reynolds and Nicholas Sosik had asserted in a lawsuit filed in federal court that they were not fairly paid when they were deployed to Virginia Beach for emergency duty related to Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

Roanoke denied the firefighters should have been paid overtime under Virginia law or the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Only four employees were affected.

But the city agreed to implement a new policy under which employees of Roanoke Fire-EMS will be paid extra for emergency deployment, with the state reimbursing the city.

The three firefighters received payments of between $624 and $720, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke. Judge Michael Urbanski approved the settlement Tuesday.

A joint motion to settle the case states that the agreement "in no way constitutes an admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of the city."

Laurence Hammack

