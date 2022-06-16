Federal prosecutors withdraw death sentence request in Lee County prison killing

Prosecutors have withdrawn their plans to seek what could have been just the second federal death sentence in the past half century for the Western District of Virginia.

Shortly after inmate Samuel Silva was charged in 2020 with killing his cellmate at a federal prison in Lee County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers that it would seek the ultimate punishment for what it called a gang-related homicide committed by a defendant with a long record of violence.

A one-sentence notice filed May 24 does not explain why prosecutors changed course.

Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment Thursday. Federal Public Defender Juval Scott, one of Silva’s attorneys, said the defense team is grateful for the decision, which she said was not detailed in court records.

It was not clear what impact — if any — the change of presidential administrations had on the fate of Silva, who still faces a potential life sentence.

In June 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a moratorium on federal executions, saying the Justice Department would conduct a review of its policies and procedures. He gave no timeline.

While the decision put executions on hold, it did not stop federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in some cases. In one notable example, the government urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the 2013 Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence, which it did in March.

However, President Joe Biden has said he would like to abolish the federal government’s system of capital punishment, and the Justice Department is reviewing executive branch policies adopted in the last two years of the Donald Trump administration, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Trump’s Justice Department resumed federal executions following a 17-year hiatus. Thirteen executions were carried out in the last six months of his administration.

Before U.S. attorneys in the 50 states can pursue a death sentence, they must receive approval from a Washington unit of the Justice Department. In Silva’s case, a notice of intent was filed Dec. 4, 2020, in the waning days of Trump’s tenure.

The notice states that Silva had a leadership role in the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico, a violent prison gang that has origins in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The killing of Silva’s cellmate, Abraham Aldana, had to be approved by the gang organization within the U.S. Penitentiary Lee, a high-security facility in Virginia’s most western county.

Court records allege that Silva gagged Aldana and stabbed him more than 100 times with a metal shank. A trial is scheduled, possibly in Roanoke’s federal court, to begin in October 2023, although Scott said it may happen sooner now that the death sentence is no longer being pursued.

U.S. Penitentiary Lee was the setting for another killing in 2003, which resulted in the only death sentence imposed in the federal court’s Western District of Virginia in modern times. Carlos Caro, who was also a member of a prison gang, was convicted by a jury in Abington and sentenced to die. He is currently on death row.

Records kept by the Death Penalty Information Center show that Caro is the only person to receive a federal death sentence in the district since at least 1972, when capital punishment was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Congress reinstated the practice in 1988.

Twenty-seven states currently allow the death sentence. The Virginia General Assembly abolished the penalty last year.

McGinn said there are no other pending federal death penalty cases in the Western District of Virginia, a sweeping area that extends from the Lynchburg region all the way north to Winchester and as far west as Lee County.

