A new public defender began work this week heading an office that represents indigent people charged with federal crimes in the western half of Virginia.

Mary Maguire was appointed federal public defender in July by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Before her appointment, Maguire had served as an assistant federal public defender for the office’s Eastern Virginia district since 2001. Her 32-year legal career also includes jobs as an assistant public defender in Alexandria and San Diego, California.

The federal court’s Western District of Virginia extends from the Lynchburg region all the way to the western tip of the state and as far north as the Winchester area.

“I am very excited about working with the talented group of lawyers and staff,” Maguire wrote in an email. “Everyone is committed to the zealous representation of indigent people in federal court.”

Currently at full staff, the federal public defender’s office has 12 attorneys in three locations. Five work in the Roanoke office, five are in Charlottesville and two are in Abingdon. Maguire will be based in the Charlottesville office.

Maguire was appointed to replace Juval Scott, who earlier this year took a job with the federal public defender’s National Sentencing Resource Counsel after a four-year term with the Western District of Virginia.

During her time as an assistant federal public defender based in Richmond, Maguire successfully represented a client whose case went to the U.S. Supreme Court. In remanding that case, the Supreme Court ruled that the elements that led to a mandatory minimum sentence for a man charged with a firearms offense should have been determined by a jury and not the sentencing judge.

Maguire has also worked as a private attorney in San Diego and as a project associate for the American Bar Association’s death penalty representation project.