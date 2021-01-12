Feelings raw as Rocky Mount investigates 2 town police officers inside Capitol during riot

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robertson said he served as a sniper in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He shared with The Roanke Times a photo of his honorable discharge from the Army Reserve in 2009. He went back overseas in 2010 working for defense contractor DynCorp. He was wounded while working for DynCorp in Afghanistan, which he said is why he did not rejoin the Rocky Mount Police Department until 2014. He wrote that he misspoke Sunday when he initially told The Roanoke Times he was deployed overseas in 2010 through the U.S. Army Reserve.

There’s no contradiction in attending the Jan. 6 Trump rally and supporting Black Lives Matter, as supporting the Constitution also includes supporting rights of Black Americans, he wrote. “You can absolutely support BLM and still vote Republican. I do.”

“It is a difference when your job is to escort and police Black Lives Matter at their protest and ensure that they are doing it peaceful and it doesn’t get out of hand,” Craighead said. “But then for you to turn around and attend a deadly riot, I don’t respect that at all.”

Craighead and others who joined her to protest at the municipal building Monday night had intended to address council members directly, but the meeting was closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.