FERC gives Mountain Valley Pipeline more time to complete project

Mountain Valley Pipeline has been given another four years to complete a controversial natural gas pipeline that cuts through the New River and Roanoke valleys.

In a decision late Tuesday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted Mountain Valley's request for more time, which was made in June after repeated delays caused by litigation from groups concerned about the project's environmental impact.

The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline is October of 2026.

Mountain Valley has said the $6.6 billion project is nearly completed, and it hopes to finish the job by the end of next year.

But before that could happen, it must first regain a number of federal permits have that been struck down repeatedly by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

This story will be updated.