FERC study finds no risk from protective coating of Mountain Valley Pipeline

Dominion Energy, one of the lead partners in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, requested the study last year, well before it announced in July that the project was being canceled. However, concerns remain about pipes that have yet to be removed from construction sites or storage areas.

Mountain Valley has already buried the pipe along 238 miles of its 303-mile route, the study stated, “so the novel circumstance of pipe exposed for multiple years is not as prevalent.”

Smusz and others — including the Natural Resources Defense Council — have called for more investigation of the risks posed by the pipeline coating, 3M Scotchkote Fusion-Bonded Epoxy 6233.

Once chalking occurs, they say, carcinogens can be released into the air or, after the pile is buried, they can leach through soil and into groundwater, possibly contaminating private wells or public water supplies.

But the substance is “thousands of an inch in thickness,” and any leaching that occurs does not release chemicals in amounts large enough to present a public danger, the ToxStrategies report stated.