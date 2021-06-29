Ferris wheel and fried food: Salem Fair returns

Funnel cake scents waft starting Wednesday, when the Salem Fair powers up its 90-foot luminescent Giant Wheel and other flashy midway attractions at the civic center, ready to razzle fairgoers for the first time in two years.
“It's a pretty doggone nice view from up there,” said Wendy Delano, Salem facilities director. “I like going for the fair food — and the people watching.”
For Delano, planning this 33rd Salem Fair, touted as the nation's largest free gate fair and Virginia's largest, on short notice has been more like a bumpy whisk on the tilt-a-whirl than a Ferris wheel ascent to view the valley skyline. But it's been comparable to a thrill ride nonetheless.
“It’s just crazy, coming out of COVID into full-tilt, 100 miles-an-hour, getting ready for an event of this size and nature,” Delano said. “It's wide open, and it's a wide open in a great way.”
Despite difficulty securing some staffing and catching up with vendors, all is ready for the fair to open Wednesday and run through July 11, she said. Apart from increased sanitation practices and extra space for distancing, guests won’t notice much of a difference from when they last visited the fair in 2019.
“This is the same entertainment that we were supposed to have in 2020,” Delano said, alluding to the fair’s lost year, canceled in 2020 by coronavirus restrictions. “This past year, when COVID was going on, we had three weekends of the Fair Food Days here on property.”
But this year sees the return of the usual fair fare: more than 40 carnival rides, games galore, a variety of acts and entertainment, an expansive kids' zone, award-winning vegetables and expertly decorated cakes, as well as any fried or candied food on God’s Green Earth.
“You got to have funnel cakes, and we've got shish kebabs, and corn on the cob,” said Carey Harveycutter, fair manager and one of its founders. “And cotton candy and fried Oreos and kettle corn … all those things that make a fair affair.”
New attractions this year include the Merry Heart Funtime Show, Aquatic Acrobatic Show and Kidz Science Safari, he said. As always, it is free to enter the fairgrounds and watch the live entertainment, while food, rides and souvenirs cost extra.
“We are still a free gate fair,” Harveycutter said. “We see somewhere between 250,000 to 350,000 people over the 12-day run.”
It’s the ideal place to watch pigs race, pet a miniature horse or to eat a whole turkey leg, he said. Delano said they've got pickle pizza.
“You can't get that anywhere else,” Delano said. “Come on out and have fun with us.”
For more information, go online to salemfair.com.