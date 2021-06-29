Ferris wheel and fried food: Salem Fair returns

Funnel cake scents waft starting Wednesday, when the Salem Fair powers up its 90-foot luminescent Giant Wheel and other flashy midway attractions at the civic center, ready to razzle fairgoers for the first time in two years.

“It's a pretty doggone nice view from up there,” said Wendy Delano, Salem facilities director. “I like going for the fair food — and the people watching.”

For Delano, planning this 33rd Salem Fair, touted as the nation's largest free gate fair and Virginia's largest, on short notice has been more like a bumpy whisk on the tilt-a-whirl than a Ferris wheel ascent to view the valley skyline. But it's been comparable to a thrill ride nonetheless.

“It’s just crazy, coming out of COVID into full-tilt, 100 miles-an-hour, getting ready for an event of this size and nature,” Delano said. “It's wide open, and it's a wide open in a great way.”

Despite difficulty securing some staffing and catching up with vendors, all is ready for the fair to open Wednesday and run through July 11, she said. Apart from increased sanitation practices and extra space for distancing, guests won’t notice much of a difference from when they last visited the fair in 2019.