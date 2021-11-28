Ferrum College announces Office of Student Life & Engagement staffing changes

Ferrum College has announced several staffing changes designed to enhance the student experience and promote community engagement.
The changes announced Nov. 15 impact four positions related to the Office of Student Life & Engagement, including the vice president of student development and campus life, dean of students, dean of campus life and Title IX coordinator and chair of the Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
David Johns, president, explained that the college feels what happens outside the classroom is just as much a part of learning as what takes place inside the classroom. “We are committed to providing the best college experience possible for our students. So, as student interests and needs change over time, we change as well. Today, we have an excellent team in place that is focused on our students’ success, including their health and well-being,” he said. “The changes we have put in place in our Office of Student Life & Engagement will help make a Ferrum College education even more valuable and impactful.”
Vice president of student development and campus lifeAngie Dahl, associate professor of psychology and the former dean of the School of Health Professions and Social Sciences, has been named vice president of student development and campus life. “She brings to the position an understanding of student development, expertise in mental health and trauma, and a passion for Ferrum College and its students,” said a news release on the changes.
She has graduate degrees in both religion and psychology, as well as a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.
Dean of studentsVanessa Stone, the former assistant dean of students, is now the dean of students. As part of her new role, Stone will lead both the residence life and student accountability teams at the college. “Vanessa understands our students’ needs for safety and connection. She brings this focus and her love for Ferrum to this position,” Dahl said.
Stone has worked in student affairs at the college for the past 10 years. She has a master’s degree in human services.
Dean of campus life and Title IX coordinatorJill Adams, associate director of graduate and online programs and transfer student coordinator, is now the dean of campus life and Title IX coordinator. “Jill has a history of infusing energy into all things Ferrum. She will be focusing on providing opportunities for connection and belonging for all of our Ferrum community and leading our Title IX response,” Dahl said.
Adams, who has a master’s degree in human services, health and wellness, was previously the assistant dean and Title IX coordinator at Averett University.
Chair of the Committee on Diversity, Equity,
and Inclusion Justin Muse, the director of student activities, has been appointed chair of the college’s Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “Justin understands the real need for all members of our community to engage with each other and have meaningful conversations on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation and learn to work together,” Dahl said.
Muse, a 2005 graduate of the college, has a master’s degree in human services and executive leadership. He has worked with student activities at the Ferrum for the past 14 years.
Dahl explained that the goal of the four individuals will be to holistically support the Ferrum College community. “We will center our efforts on supporting student development in multiple dimensions- intellectual, social, spiritual, emotional, and physical, and emphasizing opportunities for connection, understanding and engagement across our community,” she said. “The pandemic only highlighted the importance of supporting each other and providing opportunities for each member of our community to find purpose, progress in their own development, and ultimately, flourish.”