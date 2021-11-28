Ferrum College announces Office of Student Life & Engagement staffing changes

She has graduate degrees in both religion and psychology, as well as a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

Dean of studentsVanessa Stone, the former assistant dean of students, is now the dean of students. As part of her new role, Stone will lead both the residence life and student accountability teams at the college. “Vanessa understands our students’ needs for safety and connection. She brings this focus and her love for Ferrum to this position,” Dahl said.

Stone has worked in student affairs at the college for the past 10 years. She has a master’s degree in human services.

Dean of campus life and Title IX coordinatorJill Adams, associate director of graduate and online programs and transfer student coordinator, is now the dean of campus life and Title IX coordinator. “Jill has a history of infusing energy into all things Ferrum. She will be focusing on providing opportunities for connection and belonging for all of our Ferrum community and leading our Title IX response,” Dahl said.

Adams, who has a master’s degree in human services, health and wellness, was previously the assistant dean and Title IX coordinator at Averett University.

Chair of the Committee on Diversity, Equity,