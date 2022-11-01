Ferrum College president resigns

Ferrum College president David Johns is resigning from the post, effective Nov. 7.

A Monday news release from Ferrum College announced Johns' resignation. Johns has served as Ferrum College president since 2018.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and the way we have worked together to make Ferrum a great place to live, work, study, and play," Johns said in the release. "I appreciate the support I have received from the Board throughout this process."

Johns' resignation announcement comes a couple of weeks after withdrawing his name from Northern New Mexico College's search for a new president.

On Oct. 7, Northern New Mexico College — located in Española, New Mexico — listed Johns as one of four president finalists.

Ferrum College Vice President for External Affairs Wilson Paine emailed The Roanoke Times on Thursday, saying Johns withdrew his candidacy for the New Mexico position Oct. 16.

The Ferrum College Board of Trustees has begun the process of selecting an interim president to lead the college during its search for a new president. Until the interim is chosen, vice president for Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly will be the college's chief operating officer.

"We are confident in Dr. Reilly’s ability, and that of the entire president’s cabinet, to lead the college over the coming months,” Board Chair Scott Showalter said in Ferrum's news release.

Showalter also thanked Johns for his service to the college and wished him well.

"Additional information about the transition in leadership will be shared as it becomes available," the release said.