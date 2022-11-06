 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferrum College student athlete dies in N.C. traffic crash

Will Patterson, a freshman at Ferrum College in Franklin County, has died, the college announced.

Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic accident Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina, school spokesman Wilson Paine said.

Patterson belonged to the football squad. He hailed from the community of Sanford in Lee County and played quarterback, the team website said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol could not be reached Sunday for details of the incident.

Ferrum does not take the entire football team on road trips. Athletic director John Sutyak said that because Patterson was not on the travel roster for the game, he had gone home for the weekend.

“Tough to break the news to the team after the game,” Sutyak said Sunday. “My whole focus is on the team and the coaching staff. It’s a big, close family, so it’s a tough day.”

Staff writer Mark Berman contributed to this report.

