Ferrum man killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

A Ferrum man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Virginia 623, according to the Virginia State Police.
Cary Daniel Woody, 54, was driving northbound when his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran off the right side of the road, struck a retaining wall and overturned, authorities said.
The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. about a mile-and-a-half north of Virginia 605 in Franklin County.
Woody died at the scene, officials said. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday night.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.