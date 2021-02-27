 Skip to main content
Ferrum man killed in head-on collision in Franklin County
A Ferrum man was killed in a Saturday morning head-on collision in Franklin County, Virginia State police said.

The wreck happened abut 6:21 a.m. on Virginia 40 west of Ferrum, about 2/10-mile east of the Henry Road crossing.

A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Bruce Benjamin Angell, 64, of Ferrum, was head west when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Ferrum resident Harden James Crum, 64, Virginia State Police said.

Angell, injured in the crash, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. Crum was not injured, Virginia State Police said.

Angell was not wearing his seat belt, Virginia State Police said.

