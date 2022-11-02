Ferrum president's resignation came after he pursued 2 other college leadership roles

Ferrum College president David Johns' resignation, effective next week, comes shortly before the end of the fall semester and follows October announcements in which he was named a finalist in two different college presidential searches.

On Oct. 7, Northern New Mexico College named Johns as one of four finalists in its presidential search. Johns again surfaced as a finalist Oct. 27, this time for the president position at Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Washington.

Johns withdrew from the Northern New Mexico search Oct. 16, ahead of community forums introducing candidates to the school based in Española, New Mexico.

According to Wenatchee Valley College's website, Johns was expected there for a visit on Monday. The college is expected to announce its president selection Nov. 7, which is also the day his resignation with Ferrum takes effect.

Ferrum College Vice President for External Affairs Wilson Paine said Johns is leaving Ferrum on good terms. In the Ferrum College news release announcing Johns' resignation, Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter thanked him for his service to the college and wished him well.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and the way we have worked together to make Ferrum a great place to live, work, study, and play,” Johns said in the release. “I appreciate the support I have received from the Board throughout this process.”

Paine said Johns is declining requests for comment following the release.

Johns' contract with Ferrum College was renewed in January , Paine said.

"The contract is a private and confidential agreement and we won't be disclosing any details regarding his contract with the College," Paine wrote Wednesday in an email to The Roanoke Times.

In a Wednesday phone interview, The Roanoke Times asked Paine about Johns' reasons for resigning and whether or not it is related to being named a finalist in Northern New Mexico College's president search.

"In conversation with Dr. Johns, he was here for five years," Paine said. "He led the college through a lot, including — perhaps most importantly — through the pandemic. ... For the first time in over two years, the college is able to start thinking [about] what we want to look like in five years and in 10 years. The assessment he [Johns] made was now is perhaps as good a time as any ... to start looking for an exit ramp for us to bring in new leadership that can now take Ferrum ... into the next decade."

Johns' departure from Ferrum could also be part of a national trend of higher education leaders cutting their tenures shorter after the first couple years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're at a different place now. ... The times sort of define the president, more than the other way around. He didn't come in in 2018 thinking that one of his major accomplishments was going to be leading the college through a global pandemic, but that's what he did. He is leaving on good terms," Paine said.

Ferrum College's Board of Trustees is now busy with the process of identifying and selecting an interim president. Ferrum College Vice President of Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly will serve as chief operating officer until an interim is chosen.

"We've reached out to a few higher ed consulting agencies and so it'll likely include working with them," Paine said of the interim search.

Paine said the college hopes to have an interim in place by the start of 2023, at which point the focus will shift to finding a new college president.

"My guess is that, first of the year, they [the Trustees] will start putting the pieces in place and start putting together a profile that then is usually sent out," Paine said. "I know that ... they're not going to rush this. We want to get a right fit."

He said AGB Search, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, helped the college with the search that selected Johns. Paine said that was a national search and took about six months. The one prior to that was closer to eight months, he said.