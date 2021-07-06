Few incidents reported on Smith Mountain Lake during busy holiday weekend

Smith Mountain Lake enjoyed a safe Fourth of July weekend, free of any major incidents as boaters packed onto the water for several lake activities including two fireworks shows.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Services on Thursday announced Operation Dry Water, an awareness and enforcement campaign to encourage boaters to stay sober and safe on the water.
More than 2,000 boats were in attendance for the fireworks show held at Mitchell's Point Marina on Sunday — significantly more than the marina's previous show Friday night. Despite the large crowds in the narrow Craddock Creek area of the lake, DWS conservation police Sgt. James Slaughter said boaters refrained from creating wakes coming and going to the fireworks show which helped to prevent any major boating issues.
"I would consider it a successful weekend for safety, for sure," Slaughter said.
Only two boating incidents were reported during the entire Fourth of July weekend with both occurring Sunday. The first incident involved three individuals being towed on an tube. The head of one of the individual on the tube struck another on the chest. The individual sustained a head injury that later required medical attention, Slaughter said.
Another incident occurred just before the fireworks show Sunday. An individual was attempting to moor his boat with another while anchored when the throttle on the boat was accidentally pushed which caused an individual on the boat to fall, according to Slaughter. The person visited a hospital the following day due to ongoing pain and was released later the same day.
Slaughter said boaters refrained from drinking while operating a boat this year. Only one one person was charged with boating under the influence. That incident occurred Saturday, he said.
There were two people charged with boating under the influence during last year's Fourth of July weekend, Slaughter said. While it is only a minor improvement over last year, he said the number of people out on the water increased significantly this year due to the two fireworks shows.
DWR is investigating a downed navigation marker that was likely hit by a boater sometime between sunset Sunday and sunrise Monday, Slaughter said. No damage or injuries were reported in the destruction of channel marker B10, but conservation officers are searching for who is responsible for the destruction of property.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the DWR at 1-800-237-5712 or text DWRTIP plus the tip to 847411.