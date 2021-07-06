Few incidents reported on Smith Mountain Lake during busy holiday weekend

Smith Mountain Lake enjoyed a safe Fourth of July weekend, free of any major incidents as boaters packed onto the water for several lake activities including two fireworks shows.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Services on Thursday announced Operation Dry Water, an awareness and enforcement campaign to encourage boaters to stay sober and safe on the water.

More than 2,000 boats were in attendance for the fireworks show held at Mitchell's Point Marina on Sunday — significantly more than the marina's previous show Friday night. Despite the large crowds in the narrow Craddock Creek area of the lake, DWS conservation police Sgt. James Slaughter said boaters refrained from creating wakes coming and going to the fireworks show which helped to prevent any major boating issues.

"I would consider it a successful weekend for safety, for sure," Slaughter said.

Only two boating incidents were reported during the entire Fourth of July weekend with both occurring Sunday. The first incident involved three individuals being towed on an tube. The head of one of the individual on the tube struck another on the chest. The individual sustained a head injury that later required medical attention, Slaughter said.