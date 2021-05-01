 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by state Saturday
0 comments

Fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by state Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
05021-roa-va-virusdaily-01

Virginia reported under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday — 963 — bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 660,553, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,486 on Saturday, an increase of 43 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported seven new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,777.

As of Saturday morning, 31.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 44.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 963 to 660,553

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 43 to 28,486

Statewide deaths: Up 7 to 10,777

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 10 to 1,326

Bath County: Up 4 to 270

Bedford County: Up 7 to 6,265

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,501

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 894

Covington: Up 4 to 591

Craig County: 309

Floyd County: Up 3 to 842

Franklin County: Up 8 to 3,994

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,257

Lexington: 1,171

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,617

Montgomery County: Up 15 to 9,285

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 2,603

Radford: Up 3 to 2,112

Roanoke: Up 28 to 8,375

Roanoke County: Up 4 to 8,133

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,510

Salem: Up 5 to 2,130

Wythe County: Up 8 to 2,600

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

A vaccination clinic specifically for people with disabilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 in Roanoke. The clinic, which will be held at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, will offer accommodations including assistance with transportation costs, American Sign Language interpreters and scribes for the vision-impaired. Individuals with disabilities can register for the clinic by calling BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 866-244-0740.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert