Fiber-optics company begins connecting Roanoke, after starting in Salem

The service is called Glo Fiber. Edinburg-based Shentel obtains permission ahead of time to use existing rights of way for installation. It often follows the same path of electric lines whether overhead or buried, Kyle said. The project now underway lays the lines adjacent to the premises of its target customers. Only when a customer signs up is the cable run through a wall into the home or building.

The company told shareholders April 30 it expected to install new lines that would make it possible to serve 33,500 Roanoke households at a cost of $23.5 million to $40.2 million. Kyle said the households number is likely to rise — there are 40,000 households in the city — and that the company plans to reach many businesses, too. Installation will take 18 to 24 months, he said.

Company officials forecasted that about one in three addresses eligible for the service will take it, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Future Shentel customers will likely include addresses in Roanoke with a Cox coaxial cable already installed and addresses in Salem with a Comcast coaxial cable installed. Frank Smith, president and CEO of the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority, welcomes seeing telecommunications companies compete for customers in the region.