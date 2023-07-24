Macon Shibut of Staunton, an international FIDE Master and three-time Virginia chess champion, visited Roanoke as part of the Roanoke Valley Chess Club’s 75th anniversary celebration — it’s the longest continuously operating chess club in the commonwealth.

Playing white against the challengers, Shibut, 65, faced 19 players at the same time stepping board to board, making his moves in under a minute. Shibut won 15 of the games and lost four. Irving, 59, of Salem, was one of the winners. The others were Chase Bailey, 28, of Roanoke; Isaac Spence, 18, of Salem; and club Treasurer Ray Megginson, 71, of Roanoke.

Among the players who faced Shibut but did not win was Gabe Kaczor, 18, of Roanoke.

“I think it’s about what I expected — a reasonably strong group of players,” Shibut said after the exhibition, which lasted nearly four and a half hours. “It’s tiring. It’s exhausting. I’m too old for this kind of stuff.”