Fiery I-81 wreck at Daleville kills passenger in fleeing car

DALEVILLE — A man died after the speeding car in which he was a passenger crashed early Tuesday off Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

The vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, was attempting to elude police pursuit when it careened off the interstate's entrance ramp at Daleville and crashed into an illegally parked tractor-trailer, police said.

"Witnesses to the crash pulled the occupants from the vehicle as the Chevrolet was burning," said a state police news release.

The pre-dawn incident began after 4 a.m. when the southbound Chevrolet passed a Botetourt County sheriff deputy's radar post on I-81 at 99 mph and did not stop after the deputy activated his cruiser's emergency lights and siren.

The deputy stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the vehicle. "As the deputy passed the 165-mile marker, a 911 call was received reporting a crash at the 168-entrance ramp on the southbound side," according to the state police news release.

Errington F. Stenson, 27, of Gulfport, Mississippi, the Chevrolet's driver, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Passenger Ronnie E. Lankins Jr., 33, also of Gulfport, was injured and flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial.

Gevante Dale Bolton, 28, of Beaumont, Mississippi, another passenger, died at the scene, state police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was charged with improper stopping on the interstate, state police said, adding that an investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

