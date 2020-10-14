Final state budget proposal scraps measure to expand broadband in rural Virginia

RICHMOND — Eight weeks after starting a special session intended to address the state budget, the Virginia General Assembly is close to passing a revised spending plan.

The legislature is hoping to wrap up its work by the end of this week after it passes a revised biennium budget, which had been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The final revised budget that both chambers still need to approve does not include a proposal to allow municipal broadband authorities to compete with the private sector for state grants to provide high-speed internet in hard-to-reach areas.

The House of Delegates had supported the measure to allow municipal broadband authorities to apply for state grant money from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative to provide last-mile broadband infrastructure, which is the part of the network that connects individual homes and businesses to the broader network.

The VATI program requires funded projects to be public-private partnerships, with a local government partnering with a private sector internet service provider to bring service to that community. So when taxpayer-funded municipal broadband authorities apply for these grants, they come with a private sector partner.