BLACKSBURG — Susan Mattingly has seen her share of twists in her more than two decades of running the Lyric Theatre downtown.

One setback that tested the historic venue’s mettle has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shuttering of numerous businesses and event venues such as the Lyric during the early part of 2020.

But the nonprofit movie theater with more than a century of history continues on. The organization, among some other encouraging signs, maintains substantial cash reserves and recently renewed its 30-year rent-free lease with Lester Properties, Mattingly said.

It’s those reassurances, amid a number of challenges the theater had to overcome over the past decade or so, that played a part in Mattingly’s decision to retire as the Lyric’s executive director.

“The ship is steady, and I just don’t think there will be a better time,” she said.

Additionally, the film industry is going through a transition, which Mattingly said is an opportune time for someone new to come in and try out some fresh ideas.

Some of the new direction the Lyric is looking at is a greater reliance on live and community events, two kinds of activities that the venue at 135 College Ave. has long hosted.

Mattingly’s retirement will be effective at the end of May, and the Lyric is currently searching for her successor.

Mattingly, 62, is also in the middle of her second term on the Blacksburg Town Council. She said she plans to serve out the remaining two years of her term and will make a decision in the future about whether she’ll run again.

Other factors that influenced Mattingly’s decision were her husband Kelly Mattingly’s own retirement and the fact they are now grandparents. Her husband was Blacksburg’s former director of public works.

“I’ve been doing this job for about 23 years,” Mattingly said, and “I just want to have the flexibility in my schedule.”

Mattingly became executive director just as the Lyric was emerging out of a dark period.

Although portions of it would continue to be rented out for other uses, the theater stopped showing movies in 1989 after decades in operation. Downtown Blacksburg had declined from the late 1960s to the early 1980s, reflecting a national trend of many other downtowns deteriorating at the time.

The arrival of the New River Valley Mall (now Uptown Christiansburg) and Walmart in neighboring Christiansburg contributed to the challenges faced by downtown Blacksburg businesses.

Some years after the movie theater went dark in 1989, a group of downtown business owners and some influential local figures began a revitalization effort.

A significant step was made in the mid-1990s with the formation of the Lyric Council, the board that to this day oversees and governs the nonprofit operation. The council was formed with the goal of restoring the movie theater.

By early 1996, the council began showing movies on weekends amid a major volunteer cleanup of the venue at the time. The community celebrated the official grand reopening in April of 1999, exactly 69 years after the current location had first opened.

The Lyric’s entire history, including its renovation and revitalization in the late 1990s, was chronicled and illustrated in a 2015 book by local writers Lesley Howard, Su Clauson-Wicker and Cheryl Wood Ruggiero.

Today, the Lyric is known to moviegoers for its showings of more arthouse and critically acclaimed mainstream films and frequently serves as a venue for community events.

The theater was recently used by Virginia Tech’s department of neuroscience for an event that involved a screening of the science fiction thriller “Inception.” The venue has shown broadcasted events such as World Cup games and the royal wedding of England’s Prince William and Kate Middleton. During the summer of 2018, the venue hosted a visit from the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The 2010s saw some new challenges for the Lyric with the opening of Tech’s Moss Arts Center and the multiplex at the First & Main shopping center. The First & Main-based complex, which is now under the ownership of B&B Theatres, featured an IMAX format screen when it first opened in 2015.

“It was rough to have a 25% reduction in sales,” Mattingly said while recalling the opening of those two major entertainment venues in town.

There were then a few other hurdles during that same decade.

The Lyric needed to make the transition to digital cinema in 2012, a process that required a fundraising effort. The organization raised over $100,000, about $65,000 of which came from a Kickstarter campaign.

Then, there was the renovation of College Avenue, which presented some challenges during the work itself, Mattingly said.

“But the finished product was a huge improvement. It was ultimately good,” she said.

Then, there was the pandemic. In early 2020, Blacksburg began grappling with the biggest public health crisis the country had seen since the 1918 flu pandemic. COVID-19 led to a number of mitigation measures that effectively led to the closing of several businesses and venues.

The Lyric closed for four months before reopening to limited capacity in July of that year. The movie theater got back into the swing of things with showings of classic films, but didn’t truly begin seeing improvements until 2021, Mattingly said.

The Lyric is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, she said.

The venue had an annual audience of approximately 50,000 before the pandemic, but that figure was around 20,000 last year, Mattingly said. In 2012—not long after the construction of the Moss Arts Center and a few years before the opening of the movie theater at First & Main—the Lyric had an annual audience of 70,000, she said.

The Lyric, however, has been able to stay open due to support from the community, the organization’s members and outside relief, Mattingly said.

In addition to the Paycheck Protection Program funding many other businesses across the country received, the movie theater was eligible for a federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. The measure, which was pushed by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, provided the movie theater with a grant of approximately $139,000, Mattingly said.

Other similar venues such as the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke were eligible for the grant funding, which aimed to help prevent the undermining of the nation’s cultural infrastructure, Mattingly said.

“A lot of us would have closed our doors had we not gotten it [the grant],” said Mattingly, who also voiced appreciation for the fundraising efforts taken on by the community over the past few years. “It was huge and much appreciated.”

The Lyric’s membership currently comprises more than 600 households and businesses, and the organization has an annual operating budget of $300,000, Mattingly said.

“All the stars have aligned that now is the time to hand things over to someone else,” she said. “The existential crisis has passed.”