Financial impact of pandemic varied for Roanoke region's governments, as are plans for ARPA spending

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the coronavirus pandemic’s early effects on local government budgets varied from mild to none in the cases of Franklin and Botetourt counties, to dramatic in the case of Roanoke, according to reports the localities have filed with the U.S. Treasury Department.

The reports, compiled in a searchable database by The Associated Press, detail estimated revenue lost due to the COVID-19 public health emergency as of Dec. 31, 2020, with the 2019 fiscal year as a baseline. Some of the reports were incomplete at the time the data was gathered.

Local and state governments submitted the estimates last summer in seeking federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan approved by Congress and signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden.

Franklin County reported an estimated pandemic-related revenue loss of $153,274 in 2020, while Botetourt reported no decrease in revenue, according to the database.

The two largest towns in the New River Valley, Blacksburg and Christiansburg, both reported estimated revenue losses in 2020, of $2.77 million in Blacksburg and $3.58 million in Christiansburg. Montgomery County reported no revenue loss for the same period.

In the Roanoke Valley, Roanoke reported an estimated revenue loss of $28.43 million in 2020 on a baseline revenue of $313 million, while the city of Salem reported an estimated loss of $7.31 million on baseline revenue of $113 million.

Some reports were incomplete. Radford, for instance, told the Treasury Department that it was “still determining the revenue replacement amount and how it will be spent.” Roanoke County, too, reported a similar status.

Governments large and small across the U.S. are making plans for spending ARPA funds. Vinton, for instance, intends to spend some of its allotment on upgrading its aged water and sewer system.

In Roanoke, city leaders in September endorsed a plan developed with public input over the summer to focus spending an expected $64.5 million in ARPA funds on nine projects focused on improvements to help populations most hurt by the pandemic, from those living in poverty to racial minorities.

One example of this is a proposal to spend $10 million to build a “community hub” in northwest Roanoke offering a medical clinic, grocery store and restaurant.

Another project, in the city’s West End, is allowing a nonprofit food organization to expand its efforts to make healthy food more accessible and affordable to lower income communities. The Local Environmental Agriculture Project, or LEAP, is receiving a $2.5 million grant from Roanoke via ARPA funding.

Blacksburg, meanwhile, which will receive $13 million in ARPA funding, is seeking feedback from the community on more than 30 proposed projects. The town has published details and a survey online at www.letstalkblacksburg.org/arpa.