Finding Nimmo: Kids say goodbye to beloved trash truck driver

W.C. Nimmo might try to say it’s a boring job, just navigating the sprawled curbs of Roanoke County in search of more trash to feed his insatiable garbage truck.
“This is a boring job,” Nimmo insists. “Until some of the kids come out.”
Three-year-old Lawson Haynes can hear the wheeze of that big, boxy garbage truck before it’s even on his street Tuesday mornings.
Eagerly, the child waits.
The truck — a Mack-McNeilus with the extending pneumatic arm — rumbles nearer, through sleepy Sugar Loaf Mountain subdivisions. When it finally lurches into sight of the Haynes’ lawn, little Lawson is jumping for joy.
“Here’s one of my buddies,” Nimmo smiles.
The bandit blasts a happy note from its air horn as Nimmo stops his cantankerous can-on-wheels. He parks in the street and hops out of the right-side driver’s door to meet his buddy in the driveway, while mother Virginia Haynes watches on.
“Care for a Tootsie Pop?” he asks.
Nimmo lets the boy pick a flavor, and he opts for the orange — as usual.
It’s another Tuesday in the 13-year career of this solid waste equipment operator, but this recent one is also one of Nimmo’s last.
To commemorate his retirement at the end of August, the Haynes family gifts Nimmo a picture book, “Hooray, it’s Garbage Day,” with signatures inside from all the neighborhood kids.
“They said they’ll miss me, and I’ll miss them,” Nimmo said, wiping a tear from his eye. “There’s a whole lot of people out here I’m gonna miss.”
Starting at dawn and oozing exhaust up Ivy, Strawberry and Chestnut mountains, and over other unnamed hills of Roanoke County into the afternoon, the truck slams back trash cans in front of bleary-eyed parents still wearing pajamas, to the delight of so many mesmerized little ones.
“It has its perks,” Nimmo said of his job. “A lot of the people who get to know you, they’ll make you cookies, all kinds of stuff like that, and bring it to you.”
He has watched the toddler Haynes and countless other children sprout up from grasshopper height, waiting in their front lawns to marvel at the mass of machinery he drives in 10-hour shifts.
“It’s been fun getting to know them, you know — watching them grow,” Nimmo said of the kids. “Some of them were really small when I first met them, and then they’re off to school and I don’t really see them much anymore, except in the summer.”
Wilbert Clarence Nimmo Jr., 65, is a Bedford County native who earned his livelihood on the road, first for 27 years as a big-rig trucker along the East Coast. Since then, he’s worked closer to his home in Burnt Chimney, maneuvering garbage truck routes — for six years in the city, and now seven years for Roanoke County.
And it is a maneuver indeed — quite a dance with the steering wheel. He twirls the Bandit through a tight cul-de-sac at the end of a steep, potholed road.
“This is not a comfortable ride. It’s pretty rough,” Nimmo said, wincing with the jolt of a ditch. “The mind gets used to it, but your body doesn’t.”
The next street is a short, shady gravel drive with 10 trash cans waiting at the end. He conquers the narrow bend in reverse, so the bandit’s clunky arm can reach its next snack, rocking side-to-side as it feasts.
“You kind of learn to get around stuff,” Nimmo said, concentrating on his elephant-ear rearview mirror. “It’s love-hate with this thing.”
Roanoke County collected 3,900 tons of residential refuse during the 2021 fiscal year, officials said. That’s 7.8 million pounds of household trash in a year, collected from the side of some 592 road miles in Roanoke County.
A fleet of 23 trucks, including 10 of the Bandits, alleviate the trash cans overflowing in front of little pink houses, picturesque farm homes, sun-baked brick residences, manicured mansions and wooded cabins alike.
“Some beautiful views up here,” Nimmo said, navigating the truck up Chestnut Road while the late orange sunrise fades into heat of day.
Nimmo and the Bandit nab their haul by hitting between 800 and 1,000 houses each day, he estimates, running four different routes during the four-day work-week.
The duo claws away at rows of neighborhood garbage bins. The bandit’s creaky pneumatic arm gobbles up an entire week’s worth of family trash with three quick flicks on the joystick beside Nimmo’s steering wheel.
“It’s just like you’d play in a video game,” Nimmo said. “Sometimes you knock over a can and make a mess.”
Or sometimes — as he finds in front of a big brick estate at 8:38 a.m. — the wildlife makes that mess.
With a few scoops of his snow-shovel, a spilled can is upright again and emptied, and Nimmo is back behind the wheel.
“I have shooed away a couple bears,” he said. “You catch ‘em in the early morning.”
It’s always something, Nimmo explains, just as a fawn darts across an unmarked road, daringly near the truck.
In that lineup of 10 bins on the gravel drive he reversed to grab earlier, the very last one managed to jam up the truck’s air-powered arm, requiring a stop for troubleshooting.
“That’s what happened, they put cardboard in,” Nimmo said, standing up a ladder on the truck’s side, leaning halfway into the cargo bay. “Doesn’t dump out of these cans very good.”
He separates the can from the bandit, chucks it back with the other bins, climbs back into the driver’s seat, wiggles the wrist of the Bandit to make sure it’s alright, and is back on the route.
At the next neighborhood over, Nimmo stops again to greet a man on his porch.
“Let me hop out and tell this guy I’m retiring,” he said, shouting up a farewell, then climbing back into the truck with a belly laugh. “He said, ‘good riddance!’”
Nimmo’s rolling office is full of knick-knacks and artifacts from his routes: an old stuffed lizard resting on the center engine cover and a plush “Finding Nemo” clownfish on the left-side dashboard, faded red by the sun, plus an American flag and Sheriff Woody from “Toy Story,” zip-tied together on the window trim. They’re little gifts from his little buddies, each with big meaning.
“People you get to see and talk to make the day go faster. I made it part of the job,” Nimmo said. “It gets boring riding around picking up cans all day.”
He has a box of Milk Bones within reach for the pups, and a bin of Tootsie Pops for the kids. Sipping water from his bubba keg and honking at anyone who waves, the driver seems anything but bored.
He hops out again, this time to separate some children’s bicycles out of a garbage heap. Nimmo explains to the woman in her yard that he’ll come by later to pick up the unwanted bikes, fix them up and donate them to children on behalf of Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount.
“We’re setting up, getting ready to have the Free Market,” Nimmo said. “We’re setting up the bikes and the clothes and the food and everything. It’s gonna be a big time this year.”
Once he retires, Nimmo said he has a long Honey-Do list to fulfill for his wife. He also looks forward to raising chickens.
“I’m not planning on doing a lot of traveling or anything like that,” Nimmo said. “At least not in the near future.”
He’s seen enough of the road for now. But he doesn’t have any kids of his own, so he knows he’ll miss all the young ones along his route.
“I guess retirement is kind of a bittersweet thing.”