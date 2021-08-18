Finding Nimmo: Kids say goodbye to beloved trash truck driver

To commemorate his retirement at the end of August, the Haynes family gifts Nimmo a picture book, “Hooray, it’s Garbage Day,” with signatures inside from all the neighborhood kids.

“They said they’ll miss me, and I’ll miss them,” Nimmo said, wiping a tear from his eye. “There’s a whole lot of people out here I’m gonna miss.”

Starting at dawn and oozing exhaust up Ivy, Strawberry and Chestnut mountains, and over other unnamed hills of Roanoke County into the afternoon, the truck slams back trash cans in front of bleary-eyed parents still wearing pajamas, to the delight of so many mesmerized little ones.

“It has its perks,” Nimmo said of his job. “A lot of the people who get to know you, they’ll make you cookies, all kinds of stuff like that, and bring it to you.”

He has watched the toddler Haynes and countless other children sprout up from grasshopper height, waiting in their front lawns to marvel at the mass of machinery he drives in 10-hour shifts.

“It’s been fun getting to know them, you know — watching them grow,” Nimmo said of the kids. “Some of them were really small when I first met them, and then they’re off to school and I don’t really see them much anymore, except in the summer.”