Fire at Roanoke home displaces residents
Fire at Roanoke home displaces residents

Roanoke house fire photo 081320

Three people escaped a house fire early Thursday in the 1400 block of Eastgate Avenue Northeast in Roanoke.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS photo

Correction

Aug. 13, 2020, 11:40 a.m.: The originally published version of this brief included a photo of a house fire at a different location in Roanoke and has been updated with the correct photo.

Three residents and a dog were displaced early Thursday by a fire at a Roanoke home, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Fire trucks were dispatched at midnight Wednesday to the 1400 block of Eastgate Avenue Northeast for a fire. Upon arriving, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential structure.

While the three residents and dog escaped safely, an unspecified number of hamsters and gerbils at the home are believed to have perished, Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue said Thursday.

The fire was accidental, Perdue said.

“We’re still trying to establish a source, but we do know it was an accidental cause,” she said.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

