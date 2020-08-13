Fire at Roanoke home displaces residents

Three residents and a dog were displaced early Thursday by a fire at a Roanoke home, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Fire trucks were dispatched at midnight Wednesday to the 1400 block of Eastgate Avenue Northeast for a fire. Upon arriving, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential structure.

While the three residents and dog escaped safely, an unspecified number of hamsters and gerbils at the home are believed to have perished, Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue said Thursday.

The fire was accidental, Perdue said.

“We’re still trying to establish a source, but we do know it was an accidental cause,” she said.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

