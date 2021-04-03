Fire causes heavy damage to Salem home

Fire heavily damaged a Salem home Friday afternoon, but two residents were able to escape.
One of them suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, according to a news release from the Salem Fire & EMS Department.
The fire in the 1700 block of Victoria Street was reported about 4:19 p.m. Firefighting crews responded and found heavy smoke coming from a blaze that had started in the basement and spread to the first floor.
It took about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to the news release.
The fire marshal's office is investigating what caused the fire, and there was no estimate of financial damages early Saturday.
