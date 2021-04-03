 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire causes heavy damage to Salem home
0 comments

Fire causes heavy damage to Salem home

{{featured_button_text}}
Salem fire

Salem fire crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire in the 1700 block of Victoria Street.

 Salem Fire & EMS Department Facebook

Fire heavily damaged a Salem home Friday afternoon, but two residents were able to escape.

One of them suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, according to a news release from the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

The fire in the 1700 block of Victoria Street was reported about 4:19 p.m. Firefighting crews responded and found heavy smoke coming from a blaze that had started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

It took about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to the news release.

The fire marshal's office is investigating what caused the fire, and there was no estimate of financial damages early Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert