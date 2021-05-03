Fire damages Hollins area home under renovation

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire early Monday in the Hollins area, the department announced.

The 2 a.m. fire occurred at a residence on the 2900 block of Tully Drive, the department said Monday. The single-story home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was also under renovation, according to the department.

The crews who arrived from the Hollins station found smoke showing from the front door. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but was later released after being treated, the department said.

The fire remains under investigation, but the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office said the damage is estimated at $8,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.