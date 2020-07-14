Fire damages house in northwest Roanoke

A house under renovation in northwest Roanoke was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.
Two contractors who were working on the building in the 3800 block of Cove Road escaped unharmed, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS department.
The fire, which broke out about 8 a.m., has been determined to be an accident caused when a pilot light was left on while a chemical was being applied to a floor.
Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.