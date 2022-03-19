 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages Roanoke County apartment building

An apartment fire that started Friday in a clothes dryer caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the building in the Pines apartment complex in the Oak Grove area of southwest Roanoke County.

An apartment fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced six people in southwest Roanoke County on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Fire crews from the Cave Spring station arrived at 4200 St. David Court in the Pines at Roanoke apartment complex at approximately 4:40 p.m. and found heavy smoke issuing from a third floor apartment.

The flames were brought under control in about 20 minutes. One other apartment was damaged by water.

Two adults and a child lived in the fire-damaged apartment. They are displaced, as are three occupants of a second, water-damaged apartment, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. All are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's office determined the fire was accidental, originating in a clothes dryer.

