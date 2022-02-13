 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire damages Roanoke County house, displaces residents

  • 0

First responders quickly controlled a house fire in a southwest Roanoke County neighborhood Sunday night, although three residents and their dog were displaced.

An alarm at 7:51 p.m. brought firefighters from the county's Cave Spring station to the 6000 block of Monet Dr. There they found smoke flowing from a two-story house's front door and rear area.

About 15 minutes later, the fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom and squelched. Water and smoke damage occurred in other parts of the residence, according to a county emergency services news release.

All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

No cause for the fire was immediately determined. Roanoke County's fire marshal is investigating the incident.

Salem fire and EMS units assisted on the call.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slain Roanoke youth widely mourned

Slain Roanoke youth widely mourned

Isiah Robinson, a PH senior and football standout who was celebrating his acceptance into college, was killed shortly Friday by gunshots in downtown Blacksburg.

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ushered to safety after three people shot outside afterparty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert