Fire damages Roanoke County house, displaces residents

First responders quickly controlled a house fire in a southwest Roanoke County neighborhood Sunday night, although three residents and their dog were displaced.

An alarm at 7:51 p.m. brought firefighters from the county's Cave Spring station to the 6000 block of Monet Dr. There they found smoke flowing from a two-story house's front door and rear area.

About 15 minutes later, the fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom and squelched. Water and smoke damage occurred in other parts of the residence, according to a county emergency services news release.

All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

No cause for the fire was immediately determined. Roanoke County's fire marshal is investigating the incident.

Salem fire and EMS units assisted on the call.