Fire damages Salem Yokohama Tire plant

A mechanical failure in the Salem plant's air exhaust system has been blamed for a fire that damaged Yokohama Tire Sunday evening and forced its workers to evacuate.

According to a city of Salem news release, the incident was reported around 7 p.m. First responders from Salem and Roanoke city came to the scene, initially to find smoke billowing from the plant on Indiana St.

The fire was contained to the building's duct system and contained within two hours, according to the Salem news release. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $160,000. "The fire was isolated to that ductwork area and no other areas of the building sustained any related fire or smoke damage," the news release said.

"The fire was ruled accidental by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office, caused by a seized bearing in the exhaust system," the news release added.