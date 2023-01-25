Fire damages Troutville dentist's office

A dentist's office in downtown Troutville caught fire Tuesday evening, the town fire department reported.

Two companies were dispatched to the blaze in the 5500 block of Lee Highway, the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

Crews "made a quick knock down of a room and contained the fire," the department said, and a ladder truck unit "secured the water supply from a nearby hydrant."

"Crews did salvage and overhaul in the building," which "was turned over to owner and is under investigation," the department's post concluded.

According to Botetourt County's geographic information system, the building at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lee Highway is owned by SKMKOM LLC. It houses a general dentistry practice headed by Dr. Scott K. Miller.