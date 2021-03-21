Fire damages Vinton home

Fire damaged a Vinton home Sunday morning.
Firefighters went out at 6 a.m. to the 200 block of Cedar Avenue to investigate a reported house fire and found a burning two-story home. An occupant safely escaped, after which crews controlled the blaze within an hour, according to a Roanoke County Fire and Rescue news release.
Officials did not immediately release a cause for the fire or an estimate of damage to the home.
