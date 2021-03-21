 Skip to main content
Fire damages Vinton home
Fire damaged a Vinton home Sunday morning.

Firefighters went out at 6 a.m. to the 200 block of Cedar Avenue to investigate a reported house fire and found a burning two-story home. An occupant safely escaped, after which crews controlled the blaze within an hour, according to a Roanoke County Fire and Rescue news release.

Officials did not immediately release a cause for the fire or an estimate of damage to the home.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

